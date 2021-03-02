eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 2,391,438 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $305.1 Million, closed the last trade at $4.52 per share which meant it gained $0.69 on the day or 18.02% during that session. The EMAN stock price is -15.93% off its 52-week high price of $5.24 and 96.9% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that eMagin Corporation (EMAN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) trade information

Sporting 18.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 01 when the EMAN stock price touched $4.54-0 or saw a rise of 0.44%. Year-to-date, eMagin Corporation shares have moved 173.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) have changed 74.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 868.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 379.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump -55.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -55.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -55.75% from current levels.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +58.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.2% with a share float percentage of 26.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with eMagin Corporation having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 2.81 Million shares worth more than $4.63 Million. As of December 30, 2020, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 4.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.75 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.54 Million and represent 4.07% of shares outstanding.