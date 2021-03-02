Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,045,951 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.62 Million, closed the last trade at $2.03 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 3.05% during that session. The DOGZ stock price is -138.92% off its 52-week high price of $4.85 and 61.72% above the 52-week low of $0.777. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.64 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

Sporting 3.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the DOGZ stock price touched $2.39-1 or saw a rise of 15.06%. Year-to-date, Dogness (International) Corporation shares have moved -3.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) have changed 7.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.63.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -694.3%.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.1% with a share float percentage of 0.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dogness (International) Corporation having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 33.69 Thousand shares worth more than $71.08 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, HRT Financial LLC held 0.2% of shares outstanding.