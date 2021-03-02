Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 57,524,387 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $91.2 Million, closed the recent trade at $9.14 per share which meant it gained $3.79 on the day or 70.84% during that session. The JCS stock price is -25.27% off its 52-week high price of $11.45 and 61.71% above the 52-week low of $3.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 45.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) trade information

Sporting 70.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the JCS stock price touched $11.45- or saw a rise of 23.28%. Year-to-date, Communications Systems, Inc. shares have moved 92.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 57.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) have changed 73.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump -12.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -12.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.47% from current levels.

Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -34.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +105%.

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.22% with a share float percentage of 62.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Communications Systems, Inc. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gamco Investors Inc with over 714.73 Thousand shares worth more than $3.27 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Gamco Investors Inc held 7.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 682.71 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.12 Million and represent 7.32% of shares outstanding.