Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,033,504 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $342.81 Million, closed the last trade at $13.82 per share which meant it gained $0.62 on the day or 4.7% during that session. The CLVR stock price is -40.81% off its 52-week high price of $19.46 and 41.97% above the 52-week low of $8.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.54 Million shares.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.02% with a share float percentage of 12.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Farallon Capital Management LLC with over 2.48 Million shares worth more than $22.05 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Farallon Capital Management LLC held 16.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, LLC, with the holding of over 406.78 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.62 Million and represent 2.69% of shares outstanding.