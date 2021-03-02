Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 15,599,824 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $261.63 Million, closed the last trade at $2.08 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 2.46% during that session. The CTXR stock price is -39.42% off its 52-week high price of $2.9 and 80.05% above the 52-week low of $0.415. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 52.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Sporting 2.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the CTXR stock price touched $2.50-1 or saw a rise of 16.8%. Year-to-date, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 103.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) have changed 77.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 188.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +284.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 92.31% from current levels.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +42%.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.89% with a share float percentage of 17.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 755.12 Thousand shares worth more than $770.22 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HighTower Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 169.94 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $173.34 Thousand and represent 0.92% of shares outstanding.