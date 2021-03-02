Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 6,448,118 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $238.97 Million, closed the last trade at $1.44 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 2.86% during that session. The CIDM stock price is -316.67% off its 52-week high price of $6 and 82.64% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) trade information

Sporting 2.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the CIDM stock price touched $1.805 or saw a rise of 20.22%. Year-to-date, Cinedigm Corp. shares have moved 123.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) have changed 3.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.94 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 125.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +143.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 108.33% from current levels.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cinedigm Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +69.77% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 37.5% and 71.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.1%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.56 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.67 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $7.74 Million and $6.02 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -2.3% for the current quarter and 44.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +37.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +21.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.17% with a share float percentage of 32.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cinedigm Corp. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kore Private Wealth LLC with over 1.48 Million shares worth more than $956.93 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Kore Private Wealth LLC held 0.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.38 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $888.14 Thousand and represent 0.83% of shares outstanding.