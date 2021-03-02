CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 14,118,712 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.25 Million, closed the recent trade at $9.14 per share which meant it gained $1.54 on the day or 20.26% during that session. The CHFS stock price is -310.28% off its 52-week high price of $37.5 and 36.54% above the 52-week low of $5.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 97.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 201.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CHF Solutions, Inc. (CHFS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.26.

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) trade information

Sporting 20.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Mar 02 when the CHFS stock price touched $12.11- or saw a rise of 24.28%. Year-to-date, CHF Solutions, Inc. shares have moved 31.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) have changed 10.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 191.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $33.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +263.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 118.82% from current levels.

CHF Solutions, Inc. (CHFS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.91% with a share float percentage of 13.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CHF Solutions, Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.56 Thousand shares worth more than $171.16 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 14.66 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $102.17 Thousand and represent 0.54% of shares outstanding.