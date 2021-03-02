Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) has a beta value of 2.22 and has seen 4,793,288 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $157.44 Million, closed the last trade at $2.15 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 4.37% during that session. The CLSN stock price is -202.33% off its 52-week high price of $6.5 and 80% above the 52-week low of $0.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 80.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.58 Million shares.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) trade information

Sporting 4.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 23 when the CLSN stock price touched $2.54-1 or saw a rise of 15.35%. Year-to-date, Celsion Corporation shares have moved 202.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) have changed 48.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +86.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 86.05% from current levels.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +47.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -14.2%.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.99% with a share float percentage of 18.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Celsion Corporation having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.27 Million shares worth more than $899.89 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 709.25 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $504.27 Thousand and represent 1.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 955629 shares of worth $699.62 Thousand while later fund manager owns 298.96 Thousand shares of worth $218.86 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.8% of company’s outstanding stock.