Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) has a beta value of 1.4 and has seen 2,351,554 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.5 Million, closed the last trade at $1.46 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.39% during that session. The CEI stock price is -112.33% off its 52-week high price of $3.1 and 68.49% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) trade information

Sporting 1.39% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the CEI stock price touched $1.89 or saw a rise of 22.75%. Year-to-date, Camber Energy, Inc. shares have moved 58.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI) have changed 3.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -102.1%.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.38% with a share float percentage of 1.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Camber Energy, Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 364.26 Thousand shares worth more than $336.32 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 241.28 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $222.77 Thousand and represent 0.97% of shares outstanding.