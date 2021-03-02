BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) has a beta value of -0.16 and has seen 1,489,391 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.9 Million, closed the last trade at $1.82 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 3.41% during that session. The BIMI stock price is -159.89% off its 52-week high price of $4.73 and 17.58% above the 52-week low of $1.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BOQI International Medical, Inc. (BIMI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) trade information

Sporting 3.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 23 when the BIMI stock price touched $2.08 or saw a rise of 12.5%. Year-to-date, BOQI International Medical, Inc. shares have moved 8.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) have changed -6.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 475.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 319.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 586.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.5 while the price target rests at a high of $12.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +586.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 586.81% from current levels.

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (BIMI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.88% with a share float percentage of 1.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BOQI International Medical, Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 23.15 Thousand shares worth more than $38.67 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 17.84 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.79 Thousand and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.