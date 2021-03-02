TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 18,459,207 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $560.41 Million, closed the last trade at $1.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -4.93% during that session. The TXMD stock price is -89.66% off its 52-week high price of $2.75 and 41.38% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) trade information

Despite being -4.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 23 when the TXMD stock price touched $1.7 or saw a rise of 15%. Year-to-date, TherapeuticsMD, Inc. shares have moved 19.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) have changed -17.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 72.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 262.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +520.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 106.9% from current levels.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.89%, compared to 18.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.4% and 52.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +29.2%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.89 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.09 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $15.9 Million and $12.25 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.7% for the current quarter and 55.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -21.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.6%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.05% with a share float percentage of 60.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TherapeuticsMD, Inc. having a total of 194 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 21.42 Million shares worth more than $25.92 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 7.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 18.87 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.83 Million and represent 6.29% of shares outstanding.