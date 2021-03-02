Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,098,385 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.54 Billion, closed the last trade at $65.93 per share which meant it gained $5.06 on the day or 8.31% during that session. The API stock price is -74.37% off its 52-week high price of $114.96 and 49.04% above the 52-week low of $33.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Agora, Inc. (API) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) trade information

Sporting 8.31% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 23 when the API stock price touched $76.44- or saw a rise of 13.75%. Year-to-date, Agora, Inc. shares have moved 66.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) have changed -10.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $71.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $42 while the price target rests at a high of $83. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +25.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -36.3% from current levels.

Agora, Inc. (API) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -56.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.7%.

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.19% with a share float percentage of 19.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agora, Inc. having a total of 94 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Coatue Management, LLC with over 10.07 Million shares worth more than $398.37 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Coatue Management, LLC held 12.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SIG China Investments Master Fund III, LLLP, with the holding of over 8.46 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $334.83 Million and represent 10.22% of shares outstanding.