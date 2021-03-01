CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,360,408 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.11 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.01 per share which meant it gained $0.75 on the day or 3.89% during that session. The CMLF stock price is -35.83% off its 52-week high price of $27.18 and 51.72% above the 52-week low of $9.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CM Life Sciences, Inc. (CMLF) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (CMLF) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.53% with a share float percentage of 13.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CM Life Sciences, Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, LLC with over 2.62 Million shares worth more than $28.98 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, LLC held 5.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Linden Advisors LP, with the holding of over 2.1 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.19 Million and represent 4.74% of shares outstanding.