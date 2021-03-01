Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 13,402,934 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $99.96 Billion, closed the recent trade at $66.3 per share which meant it gained $0.64 on the day or 0.97% during that session. The SNAP stock price is -11% off its 52-week high price of $73.59 and 88.1% above the 52-week low of $7.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 36.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Snap Inc. (SNAP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 40 have rated it as a Hold, with 26 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) trade information

Sporting 0.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 24 when the SNAP stock price touched $73.59- or saw a rise of 9.88%. Year-to-date, Snap Inc. shares have moved 32.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) have changed 16.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 57.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $74.59, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $95. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +43.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -77.38% from current levels.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Snap Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +207.4% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -300%, compared to -1.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 37.5% and 77.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +51.7%.

31 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $741.45 Million for the current quarter. 31 have an estimated revenue figure of $819.95 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $462.48 Million and $439.06 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 60.3% for the current quarter and 86.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +13.6%.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.62% with a share float percentage of 81.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Snap Inc. having a total of 701 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 126.21 Million shares worth more than $6.32 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 10.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 75.22 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.77 Billion and represent 6% of shares outstanding.