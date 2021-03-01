Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,150,259 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $920.66 Million, closed the last trade at $67.17 per share which meant it gained $3.11 on the day or 4.85% during that session. The PLL stock price is -7.68% off its 52-week high price of $72.33 and 94.04% above the 52-week low of $4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

Sporting 4.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the PLL stock price touched $72.33- or saw a rise of 7.13%. Year-to-date, Piedmont Lithium Limited shares have moved 152.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) have changed 10.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 679.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 629.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $57.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump -14.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $39 while the price target rests at a high of $75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +11.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -41.94% from current levels.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.84% with a share float percentage of 0.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Piedmont Lithium Limited having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. with over 600Thousand shares worth more than $15.93 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. held 0.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 192.2 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.1 Million and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.