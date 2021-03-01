The consensus among analysts is that MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.7.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) trade information

Sporting 2.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the MSTR stock price touched $932.28 or saw a rise of 19.51%. Year-to-date, MicroStrategy Incorporated shares have moved 93.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) have changed 34.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $325, which means that the shares’ value could jump -56.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $325 while the price target rests at a high of $325. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -56.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -56.69% from current levels.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MicroStrategy Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +413.77% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 900% and 294.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.2%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $119.59 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $115.47 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $121.25 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -1.4% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -123.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.1% with a share float percentage of 97.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MicroStrategy Incorporated having a total of 275 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.18 Million shares worth more than $459.29 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.51% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 845.79 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $328.63 Million and represent 11.1% of shares outstanding.