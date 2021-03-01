Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 4,173,623 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.46 Billion, closed the last trade at $13.8 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.14% during that session. The AMRS stock price is -34.57% off its 52-week high price of $18.57 and 89.86% above the 52-week low of $1.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.88 Million shares.

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

Despite being -0.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the AMRS stock price touched $18.57- or saw a rise of 25.69%. Year-to-date, Amyris, Inc. shares have moved 123.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) have changed 37.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.47.

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amyris, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +327.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.54%, compared to 14% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 86.2% and 76.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8.2%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $69.44 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $35.4 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $40.54 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 71.3% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -51.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +27.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.03% with a share float percentage of 65.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amyris, Inc. having a total of 156 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 18.44 Million shares worth more than $113.88 Million. As of December 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 7.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Farallon Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 17.5 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $108.06 Million and represent 7.32% of shares outstanding.