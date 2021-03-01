Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) has a beta value of 3.17 and has seen 1,186,332 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $305.54 Million, closed the last trade at $5.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -3.71% during that session. The YELL stock price is -20.44% off its 52-week high price of $7.19 and 78.39% above the 52-week low of $1.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yellow Corporation (YELL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) trade information

Despite being -3.71% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the YELL stock price touched $7.19-1 or saw a rise of 16.97%. Year-to-date, Yellow Corporation shares have moved 34.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) have changed 12.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +17.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.5% from current levels.

Yellow Corporation (YELL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +59%.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.25 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.95 Million and represent 4.39% of shares outstanding.