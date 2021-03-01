Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has a beta value of 1.8 and has seen 1,165,334 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $187.13 Million, closed the last trade at $2.95 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The OVID stock price is -218.64% off its 52-week high price of $9.4 and 38.98% above the 52-week low of $1.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the OVID stock price touched $3.40-1 or saw a rise of 13.24%. Year-to-date, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 27.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have changed 5.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 171.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +442.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.59% from current levels.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +26.9%.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.8% with a share float percentage of 60.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ovid Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 118 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 4.52 Million shares worth more than $10.45 Million. As of December 30, 2020, BVF Inc. held 7.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.41 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.88 Million and represent 5.38% of shares outstanding.