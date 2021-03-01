Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has a beta value of 2.43 and has seen 6,132,836 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.38 Billion, closed the last trade at $82.57 per share which meant it gained $10.19 on the day or 14.08% during that session. The APPS stock price is -18.32% off its 52-week high price of $97.7 and 95.79% above the 52-week low of $3.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.19.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) trade information

Sporting 14.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 26 when the APPS stock price touched $85.76- or saw a rise of 3.72%. Year-to-date, Digital Turbine, Inc. shares have moved 45.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have changed 33.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $78.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump -4.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $64.44 while the price target rests at a high of $90. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -21.96% from current levels.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Digital Turbine, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +248.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 240%, compared to -1.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 280% and 46.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +116.8%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $82.26 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $86.05 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $39.35 Million and $48.58 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 109% for the current quarter and 77.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +387% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50%.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.3% with a share float percentage of 69.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Digital Turbine, Inc. having a total of 275 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.62 Million shares worth more than $543.9 Million. As of December 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 10.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.26 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $353.9 Million and represent 7% of shares outstanding.