bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 1,851,431 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.03 Billion, closed the recent trade at $30.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.93 on the day or -3.01% during that session. The BLUE stock price is -151.91% off its 52-week high price of $76 and 19.66% above the 52-week low of $24.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.87 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$3.03.

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) trade information

Despite being -3.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 01 when the BLUE stock price touched $32.06- or saw a rise of 6.08%. Year-to-date, bluebird bio, Inc. shares have moved -30.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have changed -34.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26 while the price target rests at a high of $86. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +185.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -13.82% from current levels.

bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that bluebird bio, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.2%, compared to 11.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.8% and -722.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -60.9%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.92 Million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.06 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $21.86 Million and $198.89 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -50.1% for the current quarter and -92.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +30.5%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.55% with a share float percentage of 98.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with bluebird bio, Inc. having a total of 401 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 8.13 Million shares worth more than $351.71 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Capital Research Global Investors held 12.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.46 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $279.66 Million and represent 9.74% of shares outstanding.