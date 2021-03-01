Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,509,470 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.96 Billion, closed the recent trade at $61.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -0.58% during that session. The BLI stock price is -84.27% off its 52-week high price of $113.53 and 18.42% above the 52-week low of $50.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 785.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) trade information

Despite being -0.58% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 23 when the BLI stock price touched $71.77- or saw a rise of 14.14%. Year-to-date, Berkeley Lights, Inc. shares have moved -31.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) have changed -14.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $95.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $80 while the price target rests at a high of $105. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +70.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 29.85% from current levels.

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +19%.

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.43% with a share float percentage of 64.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Berkeley Lights, Inc. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SC US (TTGP) Ltd with over 8.05 Million shares worth more than $719.57 Million. As of December 30, 2020, SC US (TTGP) Ltd held 12.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.46 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $130.94 Million and represent 2.28% of shares outstanding.