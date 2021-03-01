Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,320,368 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.25 Billion, closed the last trade at $15.79 per share which meant it gained $0.62 on the day or 4.09% during that session. The VFF stock price is -28.69% off its 52-week high price of $20.32 and 86.89% above the 52-week low of $2.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) trade information

Sporting 4.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the VFF stock price touched $17.27- or saw a rise of 8.57%. Year-to-date, Village Farms International, Inc. shares have moved 55.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have changed 25.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.29 while the price target rests at a high of $27.26. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +72.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -15.83% from current levels.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.06% with a share float percentage of 26.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Village Farms International, Inc. having a total of 98 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 4.1 Million shares worth more than $41.58 Million. As of December 30, 2020, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 5.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 2.01 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.34 Million and represent 2.58% of shares outstanding.