VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 6,869,727 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $815.72 Million, closed the last trade at $3.37 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 2.74% during that session. The VBIV stock price is -105.64% off its 52-week high price of $6.93 and 79.53% above the 52-week low of $0.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

Sporting 2.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the VBIV stock price touched $3.82-1 or saw a rise of 11.78%. Year-to-date, VBI Vaccines Inc. shares have moved 22.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) have changed 6.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +167.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -10.98% from current levels.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +50.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +52.6%.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.81% with a share float percentage of 59.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VBI Vaccines Inc. having a total of 155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 55.04 Million shares worth more than $151.37 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 22.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 22.29 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61.31 Million and represent 9.21% of shares outstanding.