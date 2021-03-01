TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has a beta value of 2.48 and has seen 5,536,382 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.76 Billion, closed the recent trade at $8.31 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 1.13% during that session. The FTI stock price is -82.91% off its 52-week high price of $15.2 and 45.97% above the 52-week low of $4.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Sporting 1.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the FTI stock price touched $8.77-5 or saw a rise of 5.7%. Year-to-date, TechnipFMC plc shares have moved -12.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have changed -22.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +116.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -63.9% from current levels.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TechnipFMC plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +38.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 220%, compared to 23% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 227.3% and 88.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.6%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.1 Billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.19 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.13 Billion and $3.16 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -1.1% for the current quarter and 1.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -29.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -2.9%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 20 and April 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.13 at a share yield of 1.53%.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.64% with a share float percentage of 84.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TechnipFMC plc having a total of 517 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.2 Million shares worth more than $283.87 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bpifrance SA, with the holding of over 24.69 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $232.07 Million and represent 5.49% of shares outstanding.