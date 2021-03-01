ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 6,656,132 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.14 Billion, closed the last trade at $5.33 per share which meant it gained $0.68 on the day or 14.62% during that session. The ZIOP stock price is -11.63% off its 52-week high price of $5.95 and 66.23% above the 52-week low of $1.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) trade information

Sporting 14.62% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 26 when the ZIOP stock price touched $5.57-4 or saw a rise of 4.31%. Year-to-date, ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. shares have moved 111.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have changed 50.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.94 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $7.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +40.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -43.71% from current levels.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -173.4%.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.19% with a share float percentage of 59.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.56 Million shares worth more than $46.77 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 8.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 15.97 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.24 Million and represent 7.45% of shares outstanding.