Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,725,826 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $396.06 Million, closed the last trade at $1.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.52% during that session. The UXIN stock price is -72.41% off its 52-week high price of $2 and 37.93% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Uxin Limited (UXIN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Despite being -2.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the UXIN stock price touched $1.45 or saw a rise of 20%. Year-to-date, Uxin Limited shares have moved 32.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) have changed -7.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.79.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +67.5%.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.08% with a share float percentage of 39.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uxin Limited having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Warburg Pincus LLC with over 37.4 Million shares worth more than $32.63 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Warburg Pincus LLC held 13.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the holding of over 10.12 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.83 Million and represent 3.59% of shares outstanding.