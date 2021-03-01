Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 6,206,232 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $100.62 Billion, closed the recent trade at $294.28 per share which meant it gained $10.82 on the day or 3.82% during that session. The BIDU stock price is -20.57% off its 52-week high price of $354.82 and 72.14% above the 52-week low of $82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 39 have rated it as a Hold, with 31 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.66.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) trade information

Sporting 3.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 23 when the BIDU stock price touched $324.8 or saw a rise of 9.48%. Year-to-date, Baidu, Inc. shares have moved 35.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) have changed 21.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.09.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Baidu, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +122.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.92%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 31.7% and 13.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +18.4%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.21 Billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.67 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.22 Billion and $3.84 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 30.6% for the current quarter and 21.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +866.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.59%.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.91% with a share float percentage of 69.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baidu, Inc. having a total of 1004 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.75 Million shares worth more than $2.76 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 4.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 9.51 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.06 Billion and represent 3.53% of shares outstanding.