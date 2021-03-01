360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,958,412 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.56 Billion, closed the last trade at $23.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -1.72% during that session. The QFIN stock price is -37.64% off its 52-week high price of $32.25 and 72.81% above the 52-week low of $6.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.07.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

Despite being -1.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the QFIN stock price touched $28.97- or saw a rise of 19.12%. Year-to-date, 360 DigiTech, Inc. shares have moved 98.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) have changed 45.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.85.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +225.6%.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.04% with a share float percentage of 55.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 360 DigiTech, Inc. having a total of 116 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. with over 13.57 Million shares worth more than $160Million. As of December 30, 2020, FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. held 10.7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TT International Asset Management LTD, with the holding of over 12.51 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $147.55 Million and represent 9.87% of shares outstanding.