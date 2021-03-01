Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 7,398,025 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.81 Billion, closed the recent trade at $4.17 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 2.96% during that session. The SWN stock price is -12.47% off its 52-week high price of $4.69 and 74.58% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 18 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Sporting 2.96% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the SWN stock price touched $4.49-8 or saw a rise of 8.34%. Year-to-date, Southwestern Energy Company shares have moved 38.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) have changed 4.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.47, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.4 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +43.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -42.45% from current levels.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $817.94 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $807.85 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $592Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 38.2% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +77.7%.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.7% with a share float percentage of 94.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Southwestern Energy Company having a total of 363 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 100.02 Million shares worth more than $298.05 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 87.02 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $259.32 Million and represent 14.37% of shares outstanding.