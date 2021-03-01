Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) has a beta value of 1.6 and has seen 2,034,696 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $436.73 Million, closed the last trade at $6.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -3.26% during that session. The XNET stock price is -71.82% off its 52-week high price of $11.22 and 63.55% above the 52-week low of $2.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Xunlei Limited (XNET) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) trade information

Despite being -3.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the XNET stock price touched $9.64-3 or saw a rise of 32.26%. Year-to-date, Xunlei Limited shares have moved 125.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -36.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) have changed 41.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +83.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 83.77% from current levels.

Xunlei Limited (XNET) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -29.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19%.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.9% with a share float percentage of 18.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xunlei Limited having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 3.53 Million shares worth more than $10.2 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 5.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primavera Capital Management Ltd, with the holding of over 1.38 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.99 Million and represent 2.06% of shares outstanding.