Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,722,185 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $368.61 Million, closed the last trade at $8.06 per share which meant it lost -$1.08 on the day or -11.82% during that session. The LIZI stock price is -107.82% off its 52-week high price of $16.75 and 75.81% above the 52-week low of $1.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

Despite being -11.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the LIZI stock price touched $13.55- or saw a rise of 40.52%. Year-to-date, Lizhi Inc. shares have moved 107.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -33.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) have changed 119.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 926.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 104.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump -33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5.8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -28.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -37.97% from current levels.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -375.8%.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.08% with a share float percentage of 2.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lizhi Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Atom Investors LP with over 123.2 Thousand shares worth more than $478.03 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Atom Investors LP held 0.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 107.56 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $417.32 Thousand and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.