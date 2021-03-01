RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) has a beta value of 0.31 and has seen 1,265,245 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.32 Million, closed the last trade at $0.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -15% during that session. The RIBT stock price is -55.21% off its 52-week high price of $1.49 and 61.46% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 697.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) trade information

Despite being -15% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the RIBT stock price touched $1.2499 or saw a rise of 23.15%. Year-to-date, RiceBran Technologies shares have moved 57.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) have changed 6.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 53.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 51.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $1.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +56.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 56.25% from current levels.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that RiceBran Technologies shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +80.89% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 45.5% and 50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +10.5%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.81 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.98 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.83 Million and $8.33 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.7% for the current quarter and -4.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +28.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40%.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43% with a share float percentage of 45.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RiceBran Technologies having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY with over 10.65 Million shares worth more than $6.5 Million. As of December 30, 2020, CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY held 25.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Roumell Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 3.9 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.38 Million and represent 9.29% of shares outstanding.