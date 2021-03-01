Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) has a beta value of 2.51 and has seen 29,252,645 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.45 Billion, closed the last trade at $9.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -3.34% during that session. The NNDM stock price is -81.81% off its 52-week high price of $17.89 and 94.82% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 29.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 33.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Despite being -3.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the NNDM stock price touched $13.67- or saw a rise of 28.02%. Year-to-date, Nano Dimension Ltd. shares have moved 8.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -29.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) have changed -36.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.63% from current levels.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +71.8%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.51% with a share float percentage of 6.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nano Dimension Ltd. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 8.39 Million shares worth more than $76.38 Million. As of December 30, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 4.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 2.76 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.13 Million and represent 1.61% of shares outstanding.