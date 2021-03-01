MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,507,097 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.18 Billion, closed the last trade at $42.03 per share which meant it lost -$3.42 on the day or -7.52% during that session. The MP stock price is -17.61% off its 52-week high price of $49.43 and 76.73% above the 52-week low of $9.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.76 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MP Materials Corp. (MP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

Despite being -7.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the MP stock price touched $49.43- or saw a rise of 14.97%. Year-to-date, MP Materials Corp. shares have moved 30.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) have changed 32.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25, which means that the shares’ value could jump -40.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -40.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -40.52% from current levels.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.05% with a share float percentage of 78.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MP Materials Corp. having a total of 106 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are QVT Financial LP with over 22.82 Million shares worth more than $734.21 Million. As of December 30, 2020, QVT Financial LP held 66.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fortress Investment Group LLC, with the holding of over 9.97 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $320.57 Million and represent 28.88% of shares outstanding.