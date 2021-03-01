Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 7,455,745 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.62 Billion, closed the recent trade at $72.98 per share which meant it gained $36.82 on the day or 101.83% during that session. The MORF stock price is -20.57% off its 52-week high price of $87.99 and 86.43% above the 52-week low of $9.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 100.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 135.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.5.

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) trade information

Sporting 101.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 01 when the MORF stock price touched $82.65- or saw a rise of 10.91%. Year-to-date, Morphic Holding, Inc. shares have moved 119.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 113.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) have changed 111.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump -36.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -31.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -45.19% from current levels.

Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Morphic Holding, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +40.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 52.42%, compared to 11.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 24.2% and 7.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +169.4%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -78.7%.

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.85% with a share float percentage of 102.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Morphic Holding, Inc. having a total of 97 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.67 Million shares worth more than $156.64 Million. As of December 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Omega Fund Management (US) Inc., with the holding of over 2.92 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $98.03 Million and represent 9.39% of shares outstanding.