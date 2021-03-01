Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 111,879,262 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.9 Billion, closed the last trade at $28.5 per share which meant it gained $6.92 on the day or 32.07% during that session. The FSR stock price is -2.7% off its 52-week high price of $29.27 and 69.47% above the 52-week low of $8.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 40.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fisker Inc. (FSR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Sporting 32.07% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 26 when the FSR stock price touched $29.27- or saw a rise of 2.63%. Year-to-date, Fisker Inc. shares have moved 94.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 58.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have changed 85.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump -11.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +40.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -43.86% from current levels.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +232%.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.27% with a share float percentage of 20.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fisker Inc. having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with over 12.95 Million shares worth more than $189.66 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. held 4.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.55 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $154.61 Million and represent 3.81% of shares outstanding.