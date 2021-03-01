Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 18,877,651 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $759.76 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.96 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 7.1% during that session. The ESGC stock price is -122.45% off its 52-week high price of $4.36 and 43.88% above the 52-week low of $1.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) trade information

Sporting 7.1% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Mar 01 when the ESGC stock price touched $2.13 or saw a rise of 7.35%. Year-to-date, Eros STX Global Corporation shares have moved 8.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) have changed -0.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +78.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.55% from current levels.

Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -48.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +35%.

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.37% with a share float percentage of 31.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eros STX Global Corporation having a total of 128 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.92 Million shares worth more than $14.41 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 12.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jeereddi Investments, LP, with the holding of over 7.79 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.17 Million and represent 12.51% of shares outstanding.