Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 11,883,291 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.11 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -2.77% during that session. The ACB stock price is -87.07% off its 52-week high price of $19.68 and 64.73% above the 52-week low of $3.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 31.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) trade information

Despite being -2.77% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the ACB stock price touched $12.39- or saw a rise of 15.09%. Year-to-date, Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares have moved 26.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) have changed -1.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.14 while the price target rests at a high of $14.56. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +38.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -41.63% from current levels.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.14% with a share float percentage of 14.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aurora Cannabis Inc. having a total of 307 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 6.79 Million shares worth more than $56.39 Million. As of December 30, 2020, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 3.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.12 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.92 Million and represent 1.58% of shares outstanding.