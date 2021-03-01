Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) has a beta value of 2.61 and has seen 2,857,700 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $434.26 Million, closed the last trade at $3.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -6.63% during that session. The TOUR stock price is -30.97% off its 52-week high price of $4.61 and 79.4% above the 52-week low of $0.725. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) trade information

Despite being -6.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the TOUR stock price touched $4.61-2 or saw a rise of 23.64%. Year-to-date, Tuniu Corporation shares have moved 100%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) have changed 70.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.87.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.95 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.07 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $64.13 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -61.1% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -280.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.01%.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.62% with a share float percentage of 10.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tuniu Corporation having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with over 6.11 Million shares worth more than $10.75 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. held 5.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 3.09 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.43 Million and represent 2.62% of shares outstanding.