Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,916,061 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.39 Billion, closed the recent trade at $29 per share which meant it gained $1.87 on the day or 6.89% during that session. The LAZR stock price is -64.83% off its 52-week high price of $47.8 and 67.41% above the 52-week low of $9.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Sporting 6.89% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the LAZR stock price touched $30.39- or saw a rise of 4.61%. Year-to-date, Luminar Technologies, Inc. shares have moved -14.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) have changed -13%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +37.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.45% from current levels.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.45% with a share float percentage of 16.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Luminar Technologies, Inc. having a total of 94 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canvas GP 1, L.L.C. with over 6.91 Million shares worth more than $234.85 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Canvas GP 1, L.L.C. held 3.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP, with the holding of over 1.5 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.97 Million and represent 0.69% of shares outstanding.