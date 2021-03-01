JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) has a beta value of 2 and has seen 1,030,141 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.32 Million, closed the last trade at $8.46 per share which meant it lost -$1.22 on the day or -12.6% during that session. The JAN stock price is -276.24% off its 52-week high price of $31.83 and 76.24% above the 52-week low of $2.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 825.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that JanOne Inc. (JAN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) trade information

Despite being -12.6% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the JAN stock price touched $12.97- or saw a rise of 34.77%. Year-to-date, JanOne Inc. shares have moved 73.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) have changed 31.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 65.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 136.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +136.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 136.41% from current levels.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -64.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -80.8%.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.25% with a share float percentage of 0.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JanOne Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 24.02 Thousand shares worth more than $117.48 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Citadel Advisors LLC held 1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 5.36 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.19 Thousand and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.