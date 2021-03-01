Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 13,183,800 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.38 Billion, closed the last trade at $15.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -3.5% during that session. The CAN stock price is -70.05% off its 52-week high price of $25.78 and 88.39% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Canaan Inc. (CAN) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Despite being -3.5% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the CAN stock price touched $24.80- or saw a rise of 38.87%. Year-to-date, Canaan Inc. shares have moved 155.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -38.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) have changed 209.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.6.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -945%.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.2% with a share float percentage of 7.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canaan Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 4.35 Million shares worth more than $25.78 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 3.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 2.28 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.5 Million and represent 1.69% of shares outstanding.