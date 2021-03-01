The consensus among analysts is that QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Despite being -4.6% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the QS stock price touched $71.25- or saw a rise of 22.91%. Year-to-date, QuantumScape Corporation shares have moved -34.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) have changed 16.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $59, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $48 while the price target rests at a high of $70. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +27.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.62% from current levels.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +93.8%.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.51% with a share float percentage of 19.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with QuantumScape Corporation having a total of 79 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 12.5 Million shares worth more than $1.06 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 6.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, with the holding of over 9.03 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $762.51 Million and represent 4.35% of shares outstanding.