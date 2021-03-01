Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,062,114 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $225.58 Billion, closed the recent trade at $184.56 per share which meant it gained $13.4 on the day or 7.83% during that session. The PDD stock price is -15.19% off its 52-week high price of $212.6 and 83.64% above the 52-week low of $30.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 40 have rated it as a Hold, with 27 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Sporting 7.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 23 when the PDD stock price touched $188.8 or saw a rise of 2.59%. Year-to-date, Pinduoduo Inc. shares have moved 3.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have changed 5.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.05.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pinduoduo Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +91.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.5%, compared to 16.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 140% and 51.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +86.6%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.98 Billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.16 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.54 Billion and $711.21 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 92.9% for the current quarter and 203% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +56.6%.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.68% with a share float percentage of 27.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pinduoduo Inc. having a total of 515 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 25.37 Million shares worth more than $4.51 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 2.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 19.35 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.44 Billion and represent 2.2% of shares outstanding.