Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) has a beta value of 2.24 and has seen 1,250,380 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.09 Million, closed the last trade at $2.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -7.44% during that session. The PHIO stock price is -126.57% off its 52-week high price of $6.48 and 44.06% above the 52-week low of $1.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.42.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

Despite being -7.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the PHIO stock price touched $3.94-2 or saw a rise of 27.41%. Year-to-date, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares have moved 6.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) have changed -8.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 864.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 685.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +39.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 39.86% from current levels.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +66.4%.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.94% with a share float percentage of 6.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gsa Capital Partners Llp with over 101.4 Thousand shares worth more than $272.77 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Gsa Capital Partners Llp held 0.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 73.49 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $197.69 Thousand and represent 0.72% of shares outstanding.