Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) has a beta value of 2.1 and has seen 1,965,498 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $140.85 Million, closed the last trade at $2.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.19% during that session. The OTIC stock price is -139.97% off its 52-week high price of $6.983 and 47.42% above the 52-week low of $1.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.99 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Otonomy, Inc. (OTIC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) trade information

Despite being -1.19% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the OTIC stock price touched $3.36-1 or saw a rise of 13.24%. Year-to-date, Otonomy, Inc. shares have moved -54.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -45.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) have changed -33.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 109.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +209.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 71.82% from current levels.

Otonomy, Inc. (OTIC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Otonomy, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.09%, compared to 18.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.1% and 29.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +665.6%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +24.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.4%.

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.21% with a share float percentage of 77.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Otonomy, Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 3.93 Million shares worth more than $25.43 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 8.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the holding of over 3.25 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.03 Million and represent 6.73% of shares outstanding.