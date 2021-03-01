ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 3,117,262 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $251.32 Million, closed the last trade at $3.9 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.26% during that session. The OBSV stock price is -61.54% off its 52-week high price of $6.3 and 58.21% above the 52-week low of $1.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ObsEva SA (OBSV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.42.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) trade information

Sporting 0.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the OBSV stock price touched $5.55-2 or saw a rise of 29.73%. Year-to-date, ObsEva SA shares have moved 87.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) have changed 2.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 199.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $28. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +617.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.56% from current levels.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -30.4%.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.49% with a share float percentage of 51.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ObsEva SA having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with over 4.75 Million shares worth more than $9.88 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Sofinnova Investments, Inc. held 9.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 4.59 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.54 Million and represent 9.56% of shares outstanding.