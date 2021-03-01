National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 1,576,242 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.45 Billion, closed the last trade at $47.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.9 on the day or -1.85% during that session. The FIZZ stock price is -106.06% off its 52-week high price of $98.21 and 62.55% above the 52-week low of $17.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.38.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) trade information

Despite being -1.85% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 25 when the FIZZ stock price touched $54.78- or saw a rise of 13%. Year-to-date, National Beverage Corp. shares have moved 12.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have changed -26.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41, which means that the shares’ value could jump -13.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32 while the price target rests at a high of $46. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -32.86% from current levels.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that National Beverage Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +29.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.5%, compared to 14.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.7% and 2.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +21.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -7.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.56%.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 75.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.93% with a share float percentage of 135.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with National Beverage Corp. having a total of 308 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 5.3 Million shares worth more than $225.05 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 11.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC, with the holding of over 5.2 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $220.57 Million and represent 11.14% of shares outstanding.