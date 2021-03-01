Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,057,410 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.25 Billion, closed the last trade at $18.7 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 2.07% during that session. The LAC stock price is -53.74% off its 52-week high price of $28.75 and 89.73% above the 52-week low of $1.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Sporting 2.07% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 22 when the LAC stock price touched $20.65- or saw a rise of 9.44%. Year-to-date, Lithium Americas Corp. shares have moved 49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have changed -16.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.98, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.87 while the price target rests at a high of $25.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +36.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -15.13% from current levels.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.89% with a share float percentage of 24.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lithium Americas Corp. having a total of 102 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 3.77 Million shares worth more than $47.3 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 3.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 1.26 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.76 Million and represent 1.05% of shares outstanding.